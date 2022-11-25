Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

