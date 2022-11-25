Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.66 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

