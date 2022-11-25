Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.