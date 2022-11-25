Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.00 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

