Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.30% of Stericycle worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

