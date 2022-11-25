Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,421 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 699,875 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.