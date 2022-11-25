Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 86,848 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,848 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $262.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $264.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

