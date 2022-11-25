Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2,030.3% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

