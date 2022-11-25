Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $661,974.77 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00482878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.54 or 0.29626541 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

