Electroneum (ETN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,261.77

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $25,261.77 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013834 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,628,655 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
