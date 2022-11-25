Electroneum Price Down 6.5% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and $17,153.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013612 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000147 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,599,054 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
