Electroneum Price Down 6.5% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and $17,153.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,599,054 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

