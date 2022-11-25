Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after buying an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

