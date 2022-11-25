EMC Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

EMC Capital Management lowered its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned 0.38% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 628.35, a current ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.62%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.