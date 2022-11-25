EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
