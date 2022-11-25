EMC Capital Management Purchases 686 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Camping World were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $9,372,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 36.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

