EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,761.15

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,761.15 ($20.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,879.82 ($22.23). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,878 ($22.21), with a volume of 251,424 shares trading hands.

EMIS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,231.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,877.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,761.94.

EMIS Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

EMIS Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Southby bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($600.21).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

