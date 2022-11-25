Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.79 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00012940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Empower has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $41,451.76 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08627490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00480114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,854.68 or 0.29456962 BTC.

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 2.25410127 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,805.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars.

