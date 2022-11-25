Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NETI. TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Eneti Price Performance

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

