EOS Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $189.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005961 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,185,103 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.