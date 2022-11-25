EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.78.

EQB Stock Up 1.9 %

EQB traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.06. 23,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.68.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

