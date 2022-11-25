Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -127.89%.

In other news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

