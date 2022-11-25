Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 440.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

