Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 3.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 2,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter worth $184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

