Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 3.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 2,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Further Reading
