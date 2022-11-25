ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) President Sells $207,252.52 in Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 58,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $207,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,583,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:GWH opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $508.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.25.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

