Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,725 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $79.07 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,511,735 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

