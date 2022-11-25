Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

