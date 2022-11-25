Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 438,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.