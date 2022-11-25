Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $249,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,466,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,443 shares of company stock valued at $30,638,198. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.