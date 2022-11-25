Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.00 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.