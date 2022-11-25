Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock worth $5,549,705. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

