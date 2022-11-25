Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $238.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.21 or 0.00122626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00462565 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00827789 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00695222 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00241297 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00252705 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
