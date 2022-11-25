Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 8954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

