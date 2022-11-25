Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 152,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

