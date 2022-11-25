Fellaz (FLZ) Price Reaches $1.21

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $270,216.06 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars.

