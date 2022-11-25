Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Cigna by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 64,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $17,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 315,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,014,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $319.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

