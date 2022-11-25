Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

