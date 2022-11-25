Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $380.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.