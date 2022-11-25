Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $236.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

