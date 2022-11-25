Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

