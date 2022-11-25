Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %

SPGI opened at $358.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.