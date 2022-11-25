Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

