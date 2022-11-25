Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.66 and its 200-day moving average is $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

