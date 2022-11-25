Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,596,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

