Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.89

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.89 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 90.10 ($1.07). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.05), with a volume of 86,454 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £114.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,090.75.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

