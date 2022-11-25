Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Down 3.4%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

