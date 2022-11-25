First Foundation Advisors Buys 352,855 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,855 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $9,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,330.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 547.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 68,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PECO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,991. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
