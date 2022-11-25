First Foundation Advisors Buys 352,855 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,855 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $9,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,330.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 547.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 68,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,991. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.