First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,996 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

Enbridge stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 58,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,157. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

