First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.