First Foundation Advisors Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 89,889 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.31. 48,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

