First Foundation Advisors Purchases 428 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $75.45. 318,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,257,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

